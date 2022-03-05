Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.