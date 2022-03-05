Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 203,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,430,460 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

