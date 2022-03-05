Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $162.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.29. 443,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

