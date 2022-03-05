Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

BCOV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 115,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brightcove by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

