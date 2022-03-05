Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 410,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.50. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

