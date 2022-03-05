Broadcom Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $32.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average of $555.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.15.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

