Broadcom Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.
Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $32.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average of $555.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.15.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
