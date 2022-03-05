Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.99. 4,475,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,930. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day moving average is $555.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

