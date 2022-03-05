Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $595.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.42. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

