Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,094. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.