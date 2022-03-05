Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post $2.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $30.25. 102,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.