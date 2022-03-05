Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PolyPid by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PolyPid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.