Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

TNL stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 814,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

