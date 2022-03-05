Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTV traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,403. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.