Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE CWH traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

