Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.