Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. 212,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,865. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

