Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $2.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.14. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $11.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. 17,975,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,189. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

