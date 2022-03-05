Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.87 million to $142.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $628.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.33 million to $630.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $803.86 million, with estimates ranging from $783.50 million to $831.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Upwork has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

