Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $10.05

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 3,375,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ADT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $8,198,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in ADT by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADT by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

