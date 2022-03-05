Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,969.19

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,969.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,442.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,527.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,710.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 925.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

