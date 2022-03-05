Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) PT at $313.00

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $6.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.41. 372,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,273. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

