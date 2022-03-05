Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $24.00

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

