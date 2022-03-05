Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $24.00

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

