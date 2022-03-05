Brokerages Set GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $79.18

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Raymond James began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

GFS opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

