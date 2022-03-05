Brokerages Set GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $79.18

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Raymond James began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.
GFS opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
