Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €87.91

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.41 ($98.21).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €37.58 ($42.22) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.90. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

