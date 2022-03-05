Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $311.60

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

LFUS opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

