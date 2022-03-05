Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $23.33

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,932,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

