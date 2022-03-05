Brokerages Set SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) PT at $63.09

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

