Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.02.

PLUG stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Plug Power by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.