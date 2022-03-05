Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the business services provider will earn $15.68 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.30.

S&P Global stock opened at $407.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $327.31 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

