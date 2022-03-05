Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $38.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $37.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $129.96 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,168.00 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,833.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 120.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

