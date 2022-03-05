Brokers Offer Predictions for Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million.

CWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 315.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 70.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 85.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

