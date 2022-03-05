Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $27.89 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 27.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 505,614 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.