Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.