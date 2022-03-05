Brookstone Capital Management Buys 213 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

