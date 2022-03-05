Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.03 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

