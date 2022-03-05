Brookstone Capital Management Has $709,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 51,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $126.33 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

