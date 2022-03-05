Brookstone Capital Management Has $755,000 Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 786,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after buying an additional 395,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.84 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.