Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,984 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $238.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.