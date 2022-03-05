Brookstone Capital Management Takes $846,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $104.55 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.