BTIG Research Lowers AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $21.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RCEL opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 111.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

