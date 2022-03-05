Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

