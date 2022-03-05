Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given New GBX 2,935 Price Target at Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.