Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.19.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $13.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 1,677,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average is $271.88. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

