Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
BURL traded down $13.45 on Friday, reaching $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
