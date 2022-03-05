Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL traded down $13.45 on Friday, reaching $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

