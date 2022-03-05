Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $775,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of IMCV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

