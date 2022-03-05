Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $202,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $281.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.31. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.75 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

