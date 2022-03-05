BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 47.9% in February

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,062,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 165,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

