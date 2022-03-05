C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AI. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

