Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of WHD opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

