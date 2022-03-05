Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Cactus stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

